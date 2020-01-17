EBorn in Zealandia/Rosetown, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her husband Doug and son Kelly. Survived by her sister Geraldine, sons Kirby (Karla) and Kevin (Theodora), her daughter-in-law Beverly, and her grandchildren Spencer and Rae Lynn. The family would like to thank all of Edna's extended family, friends and students from Saskatchewan, Ocean Falls, Smithers, Gibsons and everywhere else she roamed, for making Mom's life a rich and well loved one. Mom loved you all! A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Christenson Village and Dr. Yao for the wonderful care provided to Mom.