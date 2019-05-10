Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna(Sunny) M. Jones. View Sign Obituary

Born in Victoria, moved to Vancouver at age 12. Predeceased by husband, Cliff, brother Jack Wilkinson, sisters Phyllis and Joan. Survived by Dave, Vicki (Ted), Laurie (Walter), grandchildren Tia (Grant), Katie, Emily, Damian, Milena, great-grandaughters Mikayla and Arabella. Sunny was a seamstress for The Bay, made custom draperies for a living, a champion of sewing and gardening. She was a Keep Fit advocate and instructor at European Health Spa, followed her childhood dream to tap dance at age 60! She raised her family in North Burnaby, then lived a life she loved on the Sunshine Coast. She sang, danced, gardened and sewed her way into enjoyable senior years, keeping and making many friends, famous for her smile and 'sunny' disposition. Remembered fondly by all who knew her, she gave her Wonder Woman pose for her feisty witty humour, courage & bravery to the end. Huge thanks go to all her cared for her at Sechelt Hospital, Sechelt and Christensen Village, Gibsons. In lieu of flowers please donate to BC SPCA in her name. A dedication will be given at Christensen Centre 585 Shaw Rd, Gibsons, BC, to be announced.

Born in Victoria, moved to Vancouver at age 12. Predeceased by husband, Cliff, brother Jack Wilkinson, sisters Phyllis and Joan. Survived by Dave, Vicki (Ted), Laurie (Walter), grandchildren Tia (Grant), Katie, Emily, Damian, Milena, great-grandaughters Mikayla and Arabella. Sunny was a seamstress for The Bay, made custom draperies for a living, a champion of sewing and gardening. She was a Keep Fit advocate and instructor at European Health Spa, followed her childhood dream to tap dance at age 60! She raised her family in North Burnaby, then lived a life she loved on the Sunshine Coast. She sang, danced, gardened and sewed her way into enjoyable senior years, keeping and making many friends, famous for her smile and 'sunny' disposition. Remembered fondly by all who knew her, she gave her Wonder Woman pose for her feisty witty humour, courage & bravery to the end. Huge thanks go to all her cared for her at Sechelt Hospital, Sechelt and Christensen Village, Gibsons. In lieu of flowers please donate to BC SPCA in her name. A dedication will be given at Christensen Centre 585 Shaw Rd, Gibsons, BC, to be announced. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close