On May 21, 2019, Elizabeth passed peacefully at home, on her own terms, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, children Janice (Herminder), Mike (Heather), Scott (Rachelle), eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Elizabeth dedicated her life to community service: Girl Guides, sports, music, art and most recently Lions Clubs International. She was an accomplished artisan (spinning, weaving, textiles, quilting, soap making), musician (piano, harp, accordion, guitar) and professional student having obtained her Masters Degree in Anthropology from UBC. She was a natural leader with a passion for teaching. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 11, 2019, at Chaster House (1549 Ocean Beach Esplanade) in Gibsons, BC from 2:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music as a tribute gift in Elizabeth's name.