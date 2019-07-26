Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Nordlund. View Sign Obituary

On May 21, 2019, Elizabeth passed peacefully at home, on her own terms, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, children Janice (Herminder), Mike (Heather), Scott (Rachelle), eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Elizabeth dedicated her life to community service: Girl Guides, sports, music, art and most recently Lions Clubs International. She was an accomplished artisan (spinning, weaving, textiles, quilting, soap making), musician (piano, harp, accordion, guitar) and professional student having obtained her Masters Degree in Anthropology from UBC. She was a natural leader with a passion for teaching. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 11, 2019, at Chaster House (1549 Ocean Beach Esplanade) in Gibsons, BC from 2:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music as a tribute gift in Elizabeth's name.

On May 21, 2019, Elizabeth passed peacefully at home, on her own terms, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, children Janice (Herminder), Mike (Heather), Scott (Rachelle), eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Elizabeth dedicated her life to community service: Girl Guides, sports, music, art and most recently Lions Clubs International. She was an accomplished artisan (spinning, weaving, textiles, quilting, soap making), musician (piano, harp, accordion, guitar) and professional student having obtained her Masters Degree in Anthropology from UBC. She was a natural leader with a passion for teaching. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 11, 2019, at Chaster House (1549 Ocean Beach Esplanade) in Gibsons, BC from 2:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music as a tribute gift in Elizabeth's name. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close