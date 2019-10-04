Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE INKSTER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sechelt Legion Obituary

October 13, 1939 - September 28, 2019

Elsie was born in New Westminster on October 13, 1939 at Royal Columbian Hospital. She was the sixth child of eight children born to John and Magda Carlson. Elsie grew up in Coquitlam and met her high school sweetheart, Arden, at the age of 15 when going to the movies. On November 14, 1958, Arden and Elsie were married. Together they had three children, Brian, Tracy and Darren.

Arden and Elsie moved the family multiple times, spending their family years in Coquitlam, Kitimat, Powell River and then eventually settling in Sechelt where they built and ran Gilligan's Pub with her husband, kids, friends and loyal staff until her memory no longer allowed her the privilege of doing so.

She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Aside from her work, Elsie's heart was with her family. She loved having everyone together for Sunday dinners, birthday dinners or any other reason to celebrate.

She loved to knit, eat sweets, watch the Gaither Hour on Friday nights, sit in the sun, plant wave petunias, shop at Walmart or any dollar store. She loved cooking or baking for company and looked forward to her weekly ladies nights where she enjoyed a vodka and orange juice (or two).

Elsie will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

Elsie's celebration of life will be held at the Sechelt Legion on Sunday, October 6 at 1pm.

