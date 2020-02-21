1941-2020
On February 8, 2020, at 78 years, Eric passed away in Abbotsford Hospital of complications from pneumonia.
In August,1991 Eric, wife Faith, and daughter Renee moved to Sechelt. It was then that he started his own drywall company, Eric's Drywall. Our son Miles worked with his dad for many years so when Eric retired Miles took over the business and is now Eric's Drywall. Eric was a loyal and hard worker.
Eric and Faith loved their life in Sechelt. Eric being an outdoors man loved fishing, crabbing, and golfing. He never tired of the beautiful views of the ocean. He was often found catching a few rays on their patio overlooking the ocean. They decided in 2015 to move back to the Lower Mainland residing in Chilliwack, BC.
Eric was an active member of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Sechelt and later Chilliwack until his death.
He is survived by his loving wife Faith, son Miles and Rita, daughter Barbara and Ken, son Jarrett and Trishia, son Michael and Dannica, and daughter Renee and Shamus; four grandchildren, his sisters Elma, Edna, and Adeline, his brothers Leonard and Gordon, and many friends.
There will be a memorial service at 7pm on February 22 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1672 Salton Road, Abbotsford, BC.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020