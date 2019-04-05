Eunice Marie Allan February 9, 1936 - December 11, 2018 Eunice Allan (nee Isberg) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Sechelt Hospital. She was predeceased by Lorne, her husband of 60 years in 2014, parents Franz and Selma, sister Vera and brother Gerald. She is lovingly remembered by her sons Warren and Bradley, daughters Laurie and Kelly, grandchildren Ryan (Ashlee), Sarah (Mike), Miles and Lily, great-grandchildren Lydia, Norah, Elliot, Isaac and August, sisters Phyllis and Sheila, nephews, nieces, family members and friends. Always loving and caring, she is deeply missed every day. Her memory lives on in our hearts.