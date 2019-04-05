Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice M. Allan. View Sign

Eunice Marie Allan



February 9, 1936 - December 11, 2018



Eunice Allan (nee Isberg) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Sechelt Hospital. She was predeceased by Lorne, her husband of 60 years in 2014, parents Franz and Selma, sister Vera and brother Gerald.



She is lovingly remembered by her sons Warren and Bradley, daughters Laurie and Kelly, grandchildren Ryan (Ashlee), Sarah (Mike), Miles and Lily, great-grandchildren Lydia, Norah, Elliot, Isaac and August, sisters Phyllis and Sheila, nephews, nieces, family members and friends.



Always loving and caring, she is deeply missed every day. Her memory lives on in our hearts.

Eunice Marie AllanFebruary 9, 1936 - December 11, 2018Eunice Allan (nee Isberg) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Sechelt Hospital. She was predeceased by Lorne, her husband of 60 years in 2014, parents Franz and Selma, sister Vera and brother Gerald.She is lovingly remembered by her sons Warren and Bradley, daughters Laurie and Kelly, grandchildren Ryan (Ashlee), Sarah (Mike), Miles and Lily, great-grandchildren Lydia, Norah, Elliot, Isaac and August, sisters Phyllis and Sheila, nephews, nieces, family members and friends.Always loving and caring, she is deeply missed every day. Her memory lives on in our hearts. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close