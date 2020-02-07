Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN JEAN WETMORE (nee Mitchell). View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Burquitlam Funeral Home Obituary

August 16, 1930-January 26, 2020

Evelyn passed away peacefully, after a long battle with a series of health issues. Born in Huntly, Scotland she emigrated to Canada and, not long after, met the love of her life, Bob Wetmore. They married in Scotland in 1962 and were thrilled with the arrival of Peter John in 1963, and Jennifer Jean in 1967. The family of four explored the world together, visiting most of the continents, and living for a time in Inuvik, and Port Moody. They finally settled on the Sunshine Coast, which would always be home to Evelyn, even though she returned to the Lower Mainland in later years.

Evelyn considered herself one of the lucky ones, as she had a job she loved and in the classroom, working with children, was where she was happiest. She taught generations, always inspiring, in them excellence, all the while showering them with kindness and compassion. As a lifelong learner, she was an engaging storyteller and a talented writer. Her natural intelligence and her way with words, drew people to her.

Evelyn always said her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren, and she loved them unconditionally, and with passion. Her departure leaves a hole in their lives, but her legacy of excellence and integrity lives on in her family. She leaves behind her son Peter (Gislene), and her daughter Jennifer (Dmitri) and, of course, her beloved grandchildren Miles and Anna.

We are forever grateful to her for her love, and commitment and for all that she taught us.

