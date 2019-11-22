Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN (LILIE) WINONA EIDET (nee Harrison). View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Royal Canadian Legion Gibsons , BC View Map Obituary

January 29, 1922 - November 12, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lilie Eidet.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mindor in 2003, sister Kay, and brothers Arthur and Ernest.

Survived by her children, Linda, Gayle, Ken (Sandie), Dennis (Heather) and David (Terry), 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Bea, and two brothers, William and Geoffrey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lilie was born in Vancouver. She and Mindor were married for 60 years and lived in New Westminster, Burnaby and Gibsons.

Lilie loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was an avid crib player and a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

She will be lovingly remembered.

