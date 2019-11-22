January 29, 1922 - November 12, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lilie Eidet.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mindor in 2003, sister Kay, and brothers Arthur and Ernest.
Survived by her children, Linda, Gayle, Ken (Sandie), Dennis (Heather) and David (Terry), 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Bea, and two brothers, William and Geoffrey, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Lilie was born in Vancouver. She and Mindor were married for 60 years and lived in New Westminster, Burnaby and Gibsons.
Lilie loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was an avid crib player and a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion.
She will be lovingly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Gibsons, BC on February 1, 2020 between 1pm and 4pm.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019