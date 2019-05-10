Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn (Lynn) M. (Ford) WILSON. View Sign Obituary

Lynn, as she was known by friends and family, was born on July 31, 1926 in Dunfermlin, Scotland, to Elizabeth ("Daisy") Ford & William ("Bill") Ford. She immigrated to Canada in 1930.



She married John Sumner Wilson (Sr.), and they had a son, John Sumner Wilson (Jr.), and a daughter, Terry Lynn Easterbrook (nee: Wilson). Lynn and John raised their children in Burnaby, BC. and in 1975 relocated to Sechelt, BC.



Lynn is survived by her cousin, Mary who still lives in Scotland, her two children John and Terry, her daughter-in-law Wendy, her son-in-law Tom, her grandchildren Anastasia ("Stacey"), Bethlena ("Beth") & Todd ("Lliam"), and her great-grandson, Styles.



Lynn lived an active life - enjoying Japanese garden, golf, playing bridge with friends, boating, abroad and seaside walks. Lynn's laughter and dry wit drew many to befriend her. Living her fullest life filled with laughter and good people will be the example missed most by those left behind.



Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep at 5:40 am Saturday, April 27th, 2019 after being lovingly visited by each of her family members days prior.



She also volunteered for many years with the St. Mary's (Sechelt) Hospital Auxiliary. At her request no service will be held. Donations may be made to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation



Contact for family 604-725-9397.

