February 4, 1925 - February 9, 2019

My mother, Flora, passed away peacefully on February 9, shortly after her 94th birthday. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Thomas and Christina Schollie. After completing business training, she had a long and successful career as a secretary in Holland, British East Africa, Los Angeles and Calgary. Her life was a mix of family, work and community involvement.

Flora and Duncan moved to the Sunshine Coast in the early 70's, and led an active retirement with old and new friends. A highlight of Flora's life was her involvement with her beloved men and women of the Pender Harbour Fire Protection District, and the Madeira Park and Garden Bay fire departments.

Flora was predeceased by sister Jess, husband Duncan, and is survived by son Stuart.

In the last nine months of her life, my mother was cared for by the wonderful staff of Totem Lodge. To them I extend my heartfelt gratitude.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 22, 2019

