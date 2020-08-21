FLORENCE MARIAM (DRESSLER) TUCKWOOD

Passed away suddenly August 17, 2020 at the age of 84, at Sechelt Hospital, after a short battle with pneumonia.

Florence is survived by her sisters Verla Hobson, Kassandra Kares, Denise Montgomery, brother Roger Dressler, daughter Veronica Molidor, son Greg, five grandchildren Will, Andrew and Stephanie Molidor and Ethan and Mia Tuckwood, and two great-grandsons Logan and Rowan Molidor. She is predeceased by her parents Lother and Marcela (Mager) Dressler, husband Bill, sister Darlene and brothers Floyd and Ralph.

Florence was born in Lake Lenore, Saskatchewan in 1936 and moved to Fort St. John, BC in 1942. Florence met Bill and married in 1958 and began her amazing life of international travel, living in remote and exotic locations such as, Argentina, Holland, England, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US (Texas) where her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren currently reside.

Florence is remembered for being an accomplished bridge player, tireless knitter, patient cross-stitcher, passionate gardener and experienced tourist. Florence enjoyed visiting new places, especially with her children, but always enjoyed the comfort of coming home to her friends in Gibsons.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in Florence's memory.

