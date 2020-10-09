FLORENCE TAIT

JUNE 22, 1928 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2020



It is with sadness we announce the passing of our Mom, Nana and Great Nana. Florence was a friend to all and had a great love for her family and friends.



Born in Salmon Arm, she came to Sechelt in 1964 and worked at Tyee Airways, then opened Unicorn Pets 'n Plants. Always positive even though she had a lot of lifes ups and downs, losing her own mother to TB at a young age.



Amazing woman who taught us to be strong and resilient, family was everything and her favourite event was Sunday dinners with everyone there. We will always love you and miss you.



Predeceased by her husband Barrie and grand daughter Shelby. Survived by son Darcy & Caroline, Chelsea & Dwight, daughter Valerie & Blair, Lindsay & Jeremy, Lilo & Lilah.

