It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Frank. Dearly loved by family Patricia, Joanne (Gene), and Patrick (Kara), and partner and co-adventurer Pamela. Born in Bolton Lancs. Frank emigrated as a young man to Canada, a country he felt was made for him. He was co-founder of Western System Controls and was still active in the company. Frank was an accomplished blue water sailor, a pilot and an avid walker. He loved the woodsy trails, the hummingbirds and the crows.



A Celebration of Life will be held in April.

