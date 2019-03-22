March 26, 1935 - January 31, 2019
With sadness we announce the passing of David, who has lived on the Coast for the past 35 years.
David is survived by his daughters Gwen Phillips (Gord) and Dianna Barton (Dean), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held for our father David and brother Frank Barton Jr. (passed away May 10, 2018) at the Gibsons Legion 109 on Saturday, May 11 from 1pm to 3pm.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019