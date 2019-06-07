Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK LLOYD MCELROY. View Sign Obituary

August 27, 1954 to May 30, 2019

Frank wrote several drafts of his obituary. Here is a condensed blend: "I made it. I died with my beloved Heather [Conn] holding my hand. I'm sad to leave behind my children Ian and Madeleine, my dear brother Don and his children Kevin and Anna, together with all the people who gave me and Heather so much support.

"Reluctant goodbyes to dearest friends Brian and Barb; the peace and majesty of Canoe Lake [in Ontario's Algonquin Park]; the screaming thunder of Indy; my quiet friends, the stray dogs of Havana and northern Cuba; the angels of the Coast and others whose generosity and caring gave me more than a [last] year of life I could only wish for in a dream.

"I followed a circuitous trail starting in New York City (Bronxville High School, 1972); Ithaca, NY (Cornell, Psychology, BA, 1976); University City, Missouri (Washington University J.D. 1981); Marblehead, MA/Boston law practice for 38 years; then Roberts Creek/Sunshine Coast, drawn by lovely Heather Conn.

"I found solace in appointments to municipal (Marblehead and Roberts Creek) boards, committees, study groups. Organized, owned and operated two boat cruise companies with US-Coast-Guard-licensed vessels: East India Cruise Company (Salem, MA) and Sun Line Cruises (Salem, MA and Tarpon Springs, FL). Enjoyed boat repairs on electrical systems and wooden boat structures, both ordinary and US Coast-Guard approved. Maintained an 18th-century home in Marblehead's historic district.

"Heather, wherever I am, I will treasure every moment we shared. Your limitless love sustains me, always. I have a memorial bench on the pier in Roberts Creek and a plaque [to come at Seaview Cemetery] informing my ethereal wanderings."

Heather adds: "How can I encapsulate Frank's brilliance, rebel spirit, astounding kindness and open heart? A truly independent thinker, he passionately defended democracy and free speech. A fierce advocate for the underdog, he decried injustice of every stripe. Devoted to selfless service, he shared deep tolerance (except towards Trump), empathy, compassion, generosity, caring, humility and unconditional love. I'll miss his remarkable meals, laughter, humour, optimism and joy in music, history, dogs, the sea and film noir. As it says on our wedding rings, 'Love, fly on.'"

Deepest thanks to Dr. Wildgrube, the palliative care team, home support nurses, Shorncliffe nurses, care aides and chefs, hospice staff and volunteers. Please donate in Frank's name to the local food bank or Sunshine Coast Hospice Society. A celebration of life to be announced later.

