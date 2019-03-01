Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK MacLEOD. View Sign

July 4, 1924 - February 16, 2019

Samuel (Frank) Franklin MacLeod died peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 94, after a life well lived. Born on July 4,1924 in Edmonton, Alberta. Frank was the seventh of eight children born to Alexander Edward and Myrtle MacLeod. In 1943 he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force where he served until 1945. After leaving the Air Force, a job with Manex Construction took him to Taber, Alberta where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Brown, on October 22, 1947. Soon after he joined Texaco Canada and worked with them in various locations in Alberta before finally settling in Calgary. He was a made a Life Member of the Canadian Petroleum Tax Society for his service from 1960 to 1984.

After retiring from Texaco in 1986, he and Mary pursued a lifelong dream of moving to Sechelt, British Columbia. Dad truly enjoyed his retirement spent travelling, gardening, volunteering, walking his beloved dogs, enjoying his view of the Trail Bay Islands and drinking "two beers a day". He was predeceased by his wife Mary on July 6,1996 and his friend Lorna Huggins on November 10, 2016. He will be missed by his loving family, his children, Reg MacLeod (Sally), Becky MacLeod (Roger), Rick MacLeod (Beverly) and Doug MacLeod (Vickie); his granddaughters Kim MacLeod (Darcy), Allison Knowles (Pete), Megan MacLeod (Steven), Kerra Lebsack (Greg) and Breanne MacLeod; and his great-grandchildren Mattais, Emily, Caleb and Mikyla. As the last of his generation from both the MacLeod and Brown families he was a loved and respected Uncle Frank and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. With respect to Dad's wishes there will not be a funeral. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Frank's love of animals to any branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Frank please visit

July 4, 1924 - February 16, 2019Samuel (Frank) Franklin MacLeod died peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 94, after a life well lived. Born on July 4,1924 in Edmonton, Alberta. Frank was the seventh of eight children born to Alexander Edward and Myrtle MacLeod. In 1943 he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force where he served until 1945. After leaving the Air Force, a job with Manex Construction took him to Taber, Alberta where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Brown, on October 22, 1947. Soon after he joined Texaco Canada and worked with them in various locations in Alberta before finally settling in Calgary. He was a made a Life Member of the Canadian Petroleum Tax Society for his service from 1960 to 1984.After retiring from Texaco in 1986, he and Mary pursued a lifelong dream of moving to Sechelt, British Columbia. Dad truly enjoyed his retirement spent travelling, gardening, volunteering, walking his beloved dogs, enjoying his view of the Trail Bay Islands and drinking "two beers a day". He was predeceased by his wife Mary on July 6,1996 and his friend Lorna Huggins on November 10, 2016. He will be missed by his loving family, his children, Reg MacLeod (Sally), Becky MacLeod (Roger), Rick MacLeod (Beverly) and Doug MacLeod (Vickie); his granddaughters Kim MacLeod (Darcy), Allison Knowles (Pete), Megan MacLeod (Steven), Kerra Lebsack (Greg) and Breanne MacLeod; and his great-grandchildren Mattais, Emily, Caleb and Mikyla. As the last of his generation from both the MacLeod and Brown families he was a loved and respected Uncle Frank and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. With respect to Dad's wishes there will not be a funeral. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Frank's love of animals to any branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Frank please visit www.choicememorial.com Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close