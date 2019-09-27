Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDA ENGLAND. View Sign Obituary

March 10, 1911 - September 14, 2019

Freda died peacefully at Christensen Village at the young age of 108 1/2 years. Her last days were blessed with the loving care of the wonderful staff. We, her family, will remember the many kindnesses extended to Freda over the past 13 years that she resided there.

Freda is survived by her niece, Sandra Hendriks (Martin), grandniece Catherine Janzen (Andre) and children, nephew Kip Holloway (Jill), niece Glenalie Beraducci (Dennis), niece Jerilyn Halldorsen (Hans), nephew Gary Morrison, nephew Donald Warrilow (Doris) and her many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Freda was born in Torquay Devon, England. She came to Canada with her family in 1919 and resided in Winnipeg until 1956 when she move to Vancouver, B.C.

Freda had two marriages each of 20 years duration but had no children. She became the special auntie to all the family.

Freda worked for Moores Business Forms for 10 years and when she moved to Vancouver she earned her living as a very skilled seamstress.

Freda was an active member of the Renfrew Ladies Auxiliary from 1964. She was made an honorary life member of the Renfrew Community Centre. She served as both Vice-President and from 1981 to 1986 as President.

Freda was actively involved in the Army, Navy and Airforce Legion Unit 100 in Vancouver. She was a ladies auxiliary member and also accompanied the units on their vists to Shaughnessy and George Derby Hospital.

When not volunteering, she was having fun. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing, doing Tai Chi, playing cards, carpet bowling and was involved with the "Young at Heart Players". Freda enjoyed her social life.

At Christensen she always enjoyed singing. She found pleasure in all the activities especially "bocci", which she played until last week. She was an amazing woman, having an amazing life.

Special thanks to Bruce Devereau, Bernie G, caregivers and Dr. Stinson who made her last days very peaceful.

Service for Freda will be at Christensen Village at a later date.



I see you for a wispy cloud,

For you to gently lean upon,

To carry you with loving arms

Far above the earth, and harm.



The light is shining just for you,

It says "Come on, I will see you through",

I am the Lord, my arms are wide,

For you to safely come inside,

Your pain is gone, your life is new,

And I will now take care of you.



