It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Garrett Richard Marshall. He was beloved by so many for his warm, caring heart and his sharp-witted sense of humour. Garrett had two children, Teagan and Jake, who he loved fiercely, as well as his parents, Sharon Royal and Rick Marshall (Faye), his stepfather Wayne Royal, his brothers Trevor Marshall (Terri), Shane Royal (Rae-Ann), and Brent Royal (Judy), his ex-wife Rebecca Hendry, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Garrett was born in Prince Rupert, BC, and grew up on Vancouver Island and then in the Fraser Valley, where he graduated from Sardis Secondary. He attended Langara College before graduating from BCIT with a diploma in software development. He moved with his young family to Gibsons, BC, in 1999, where he worked in the IT field, and in recent years he ran a bouncy castle business. He was an avid hockey fan and played goal for much of his life, earning him the nickname "Gumby" for his gangly arms and legs that could make lightning-fast saves. He was a coach and assistant coach for his children's hockey and soccer teams in their early years and marvelled at everything they did - he was always their number-one fan. Garrett would do anything for the ones he loved, and even in his most challenging times he went above and beyond to help those who needed it. He has passed on from this life now to be greeted by his Grandma Johnson and Nana Royal with loving arms on the other side.



"Yours is the light by which my spirit's born . . . you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars."



~ E.E. Cummings



There will be a celebration of life. Date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association.



