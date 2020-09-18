1/1
Garth A. DAVIS
March 17, 1948 - June 11, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our brother Garth. With His Dear Anna, Sister Beryl and Brother-in-law Paul by his side Garth peacefully slipped away at GR Baker Memorial Hospital, Quesnel BC.

Garth is survived by His Loving companion Anna, Sister Beryl(Paul) and family, Brothers Glenn(Roberta), Shayne(Gayleen) and families, Daughter Jen(Warren), Grandson Rhone, Granddaughter Oriane, Aunt Drew Lambert and many Cousins. Predeceased by his parents William(Bill) and Eileen(Lee).

His Loss will be felt by all who knew him and hardest by those who loved him best.

~ Wherever a Beautiful Soul has been...

A lasting Impression Remains ~

Published in The Coast Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
