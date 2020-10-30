It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Arthur DeMarco announces his passing at the age of 76 years after a year-long battle with cancer. Gary will be lovingly remember by his partner of 25 years, Linda Wallace, stepchildren, Corrina, Tami, Clinton and Shane, and his adoring fur babies, Patches and Chloe. He will also be fondly remembered but never forgotten by his brother, Ron in Orleans, Ontario and sisters, Linda DeMarco in Livelong, Saskatchewan and Shirley Lamoureux of Turtle Lake, Saskatchewan, nieces, Maureen, Karen, Tracey, Lisa, Kerri and Shellie, nephews Jamie and Craig; and numerous great nieces and nephews, step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Missing the good times and numerous "fish stories and adventures" will be his fishing "buddy" Ed Gibson and lifelong pal, fisherman and story teller, Blair Pearl.

Gary was predeceased by his father, Thomas DeMarco in 1950; his grandmother, Winnifred Ross in 1968; his stepfather, Jim Skerry in 1971 and his mother, Dorothy Skerry in 1975.

By Gary's request, there will not be a service at this time but a celebration of his life in a remembrance gathering at a later date in the summer of 2021.



