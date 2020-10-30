1/1
GARY ARTHUR DEMARCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Arthur DeMarco announces his passing at the age of 76 years after a year-long battle with cancer. Gary will be lovingly remember by his partner of 25 years, Linda Wallace, stepchildren, Corrina, Tami, Clinton and Shane, and his adoring fur babies, Patches and Chloe. He will also be fondly remembered but never forgotten by his brother, Ron in Orleans, Ontario and sisters, Linda DeMarco in Livelong, Saskatchewan and Shirley Lamoureux of Turtle Lake, Saskatchewan, nieces, Maureen, Karen, Tracey, Lisa, Kerri and Shellie, nephews Jamie and Craig; and numerous great nieces and nephews, step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Missing the good times and numerous "fish stories and adventures" will be his fishing "buddy" Ed Gibson and lifelong pal, fisherman and story teller, Blair Pearl.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Thomas DeMarco in 1950; his grandmother, Winnifred Ross in 1968; his stepfather, Jim Skerry in 1971 and his mother, Dorothy Skerry in 1975.
By Gary's request, there will not be a service at this time but a celebration of his life in a remembrance gathering at a later date in the summer of 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved