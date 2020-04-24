Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geertje Gertrude "Trudy" (VanBielert) Virag. View Sign Obituary

IN LOVING MEMORY

Geertje Gertrude (Trudy) Virag (nee VanBielert) age 85 passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Gibsons, B.C.



Trudy was born in Vancouver on October 3, 1934 to the late Henry and Catherine

VanBielert. She was the eldest of two children and was predeceased by her sister Irene Jewitt (VanBielert).



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Les Virag and her four children Jim Virag (Jill), Leslie Drake (Kerry), Steve Virag (Sheralee) and Jennifer Brisbin (Virag). Trudy was affectionately known as "Gran" by her 5 grandchildren, Michael, Kendall & Cameron Drake, Greg & Jaden Virag. Also survived by her brother in law Lou Jewitt (Rita), niece Liz Prette (James) and nephew Tom Jewitt (Margie).



Trudy had a great love for literature, art and poetry, which she happily shared with her children. She was an artist and a painter who, when she could steal a few hours, escaped into her canvas. Trudy devoted her life to her family and was a loyal friend, loved a good debate, told stories in grand fashion and always rooted for the underdog. Trudy was drawn to the bible from the young age of 12 and drew strength and faith from prayer and a deep relationship with God. She was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and shared her faith with many.



Trudy will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Our family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at both Totem Lodge and Christianson Village for the kind and generous care she received in the last years of her life.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

