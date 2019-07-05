Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Proudfoot. View Sign Obituary

George Proudfoot passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 in Squamish where he spent most of his life. George was predeceased by his wife, Irene, the love of his life, in November, 2018.



George grew up in Britannia Beach when it was a busy mining community. He later moved to Keno Hill, Yukon and to Vancouver. George and Irene met on a blind date in 1965 and were engaged and married just weeks later. George began work at the pulp mill in Woodfibre in 1961 and later moved to Squamish to raise his family. George enjoyed his job at Woodfibre and had many great close friendships as a result. George was active in the Squamish Elks and was often found mixing pancake batter at the annual Logger's Sports Pancake Breakfast. After retirement (after 42 years), George and Irene moved to the Sunshine Coast. George became involved in the local curling club helping with the flea markets and coaching the Special Olympics Curling Team which gave him so much joy. George was a kind, helpful, friendly, community minded, had a strong work ethic and was a loyal father, friend and neighbor and will be missed by many. George loved sitting in the sun, working in his vegetable garden, reading and picking blackberries. George's family would like to thank the wonderful team of professionals who took such great care of him - you were all so kind and compassionate.

