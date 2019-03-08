1961 - 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE EARL EADE.
George passed peacefully in his sleep on February 23. Beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He will be greatly missed by mother Donna, sister Shirley, daughters Megan and Crystal and their families.
Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2pm at Christ the King Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019