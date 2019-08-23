Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE FRANK EBERLE. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church 5700 Nickerson Road Sechelt , BC View Map Obituary

April 6, 1930 - August 15, 2019

It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our dad, George Eberle, on August 15, 2019 in Parksville, B.C. He is predeceased by his wife, Diana (nee Wheeler) (1940 - 2008), and his son, Michael (1961 - 2006), both of whom he loved and missed every day.

He will forever be remembered by his 'girls', Lynn Graham, Lea Breen, and Sherri (Mike) Yarrow; his eight grandchildren, Fraser (Erin), Alexander, and Vaughn Graham, Kelsey (Garrin), and Brittany (Andrew) Breen, Cameron (Fabiola), Matthew, and Allison (Jeremy) Yarrow; and his four great-grandchildren, Rylen, Ashton, and Keenan Breen-Dumond and Kingston Breen-Plank. Dad will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Adeline (Earl) Chamberlain, his brother-in-law, Steve (Carol) Wheeler, and his sister-in-law, Joanne (Don) Clarke, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was born near Unity, SK and as a young boy moved to Kelowna, B.C., the place that he always called 'home', even though he hadn't lived there for many years. Meeting Mom in her hometown of Sechelt, B.C. in 1958 and then marrying in 1959, was the start of their years together raising four kids. They lived briefly in Kelowna and then moved back to Sechelt, where they first fell in love. In their later years, they lived in Surrey, B.C. and then finally in Parksville, B.C.

Dad was also very proud to have belonged to the Lions Club for over 53 years, serving his community in Sechelt and Parksville.

We would like to thank the staff at Stanford Seniors Village in Parksville, for the care of Dad when he needed it. He was stoic, kind and loved reminiscing about his life, he will be deeply missed.

Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5700 Nickerson Road, Sechelt, BC. Interment at Seaview Cemetery, 1706 Lower Road, Roberts Creek, BC. Published in The Coast Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019

