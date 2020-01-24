November 8, 1928 - January 10, 2020
Peter passed away at home just as he wished. He is survived by his friend and cousin Thelma Slade, cousin Lynne Lee, nieces Cathy (Larry) Ng, Roberta Bryan and grand-niece Marissa Ng.
The family would like to thank Peter's friends and neighbours Wendy Hunt and Chris Staples, Dr. Bruce Robinson and the home care team.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. There will be a private ash scattering.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020