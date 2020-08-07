December 10, 1939 – July 28, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gerald (Jerry) William Covey. He is survived by his wife Georgina, daughters Melanie (James), Cheryl and grandson Felix, sisters Rita (Bob), Leah, Jackie (Warren), brothers Ben (Kathy), Rick, Mike (Linda) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Alma and Ken, his brother Jim (Val) and sister in law Carol.

Jerry was born and raised in Biggar, Saskatchewan. He came to the Sunshine Coast on vacation in 1970 and decided this was the place for him. He worked for Howe Sound Pulp & Paper for many years and ended his career as a software consultant for QES.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. No service at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store