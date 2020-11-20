Gerda passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. She celebrated her 90th birthday this past July, although she insisted she was only 80!



Gerda will be missed by her daughters, Gabriele and Barbara, her sons-in-law, Russell and Barry and her cherished granddaughter, Claire and her fiancé Derek. She was predeceased by Karl, her husband of 57 years. She will also be missed by her extended family and many friends in Canada and Germany.



Gerda and Karl retired to the Sunshine Coast. Gerda was extremely active with the Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary, Roberts Creek branch, where she volunteered for 30 years. She spent countless hours at the Gibsons pool in Nia classes with her "pool buddies". She was a prolific knitter spending many Tuesdays with the Gibsons Library Knitting Group. Surely many community members still proudly wear her socks and scarves. Gerda was a remarkable baker creating German delicacies regularly, our family favourites being the traditional Christmas "Spritz Gebäck" and "Christollen".



Our deepest thanks to Dr. Hourigan and Dr. Wadge, who both cared for her over the years. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to all the staff at Christenson Village, where Mom spent the last few years of her life. The kindness, love and gentle care she was shown there will never be forgotten.



They are not lost, our dearest loves,



Nor have they travelled far,



Just stepped inside homes loveliest room,



And left the door ajar.



There will be no service due to the recent Covid restrictions. A small family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary, Box 917, Sechelt, BC, V0N 3A0.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store