Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn McAndrew. View Sign Obituary

Glenn McAndrew, 91, of Gibsons, BC, passed away quietly early Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. His last few hours were spent with his loving daughter, son-in-law and the caring staff at Christenson Village. Glenn is survived by his daughter Patricia Watson (Gerry) of Gibsons and granddaughter Kathryn Lyons of Huntsville, Alabama. Pat will miss his humour and their near-daily talks. Kathryn held a special place in his heart and she will recall their time together, including opening days at Playland. Predeceasing him, and sorely missed for many years, was his loving wife Rickie and son, Garry, who left us far too young.



On May 5, 1928, Glenn (he would never use his birth name of Milton!) was born in Vancouver, BC. At the age of 14 he left school and later joined the Merchant Marines in World War II. His career was in refrigeration and A/C, including helping to design the first refrigerated delivery trucks for Dairyland and Arctic Ice Cream. Later he worked as an A/C sales rep and ended his working life with his own business, Exeter Manufacturing, supplying industrial climate control devices. In 1948 he married Rickie (Hilda Ritchings) and they spent most of their married life in Burnaby, BC. After her passing in 1995, Glenn moved to Maple Ridge and then to Osoyoos before coming to Gibsons. He truly enjoyed his time at Christenson Village and dearly loved the staff. We thank them for their care and the special tribute when he left, draped in their "honour quilt", in front of the assembled staff.



Loved by friends and family, Glenn will be especially missed for his sharp mind and quick wit. Hardly a situation went by that he didn't have a clever comeback - often catching the unaware a little off guard. At his request, there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please raise your glass and toast his life.

Glenn McAndrew, 91, of Gibsons, BC, passed away quietly early Sunday morning, October 20, 2019. His last few hours were spent with his loving daughter, son-in-law and the caring staff at Christenson Village. Glenn is survived by his daughter Patricia Watson (Gerry) of Gibsons and granddaughter Kathryn Lyons of Huntsville, Alabama. Pat will miss his humour and their near-daily talks. Kathryn held a special place in his heart and she will recall their time together, including opening days at Playland. Predeceasing him, and sorely missed for many years, was his loving wife Rickie and son, Garry, who left us far too young.On May 5, 1928, Glenn (he would never use his birth name of Milton!) was born in Vancouver, BC. At the age of 14 he left school and later joined the Merchant Marines in World War II. His career was in refrigeration and A/C, including helping to design the first refrigerated delivery trucks for Dairyland and Arctic Ice Cream. Later he worked as an A/C sales rep and ended his working life with his own business, Exeter Manufacturing, supplying industrial climate control devices. In 1948 he married Rickie (Hilda Ritchings) and they spent most of their married life in Burnaby, BC. After her passing in 1995, Glenn moved to Maple Ridge and then to Osoyoos before coming to Gibsons. He truly enjoyed his time at Christenson Village and dearly loved the staff. We thank them for their care and the special tribute when he left, draped in their "honour quilt", in front of the assembled staff.Loved by friends and family, Glenn will be especially missed for his sharp mind and quick wit. Hardly a situation went by that he didn't have a clever comeback - often catching the unaware a little off guard. At his request, there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please raise your glass and toast his life. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close