GLORIA CAMPBELL

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Gloria at Christenson Village on July 21, 2020. After a lengthy battle with dementia she passed away at the age of 78 knowing all three of her kids were by her side.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Ken, her children Diane (Gerry), Christine (Clarence), Kenneth (Amy), grandchildren Tiffany, Dakota, Tanya, Kimberly, Jagger, Simeon, and Ella and six great-grandchildren. Gloria had three siblings, her brother Joe (Pat) (whom she thought the world of), Mary, and Tommy, many nieces and nephews and special friends.

Gloria was born in Glasgow, Scotland and was raised by her Nanny in England whom she loved dearly. Gloria moved from England to Canada in 1972 with her family. This being one of the biggest adventures of her life. Living in Vancouver, Port Mellon and residing in Langdale since 1975. Gloria worked at the YMCA Camp, Campbell's Variety and Pharmasave for over 20 years where she was known as "The Pharmasave lady with the Geordie accent and bright smile!", retiring in 1998.

Gloria was known as a "classy lady" who loved her bling, high heels and fancy clothes! She loved dancing, rock 'n roll music, cooking, gardening, sewing and knitting. She was also a great first mate when out fishing with Ken. They would often be seen walking hand in hand at their favourite place Bonniebrook.

Her infectious smile and love for her family will never be forgotten.

So for now we say... "Up the apples and pears, Ta-ra pet..."

Until we meet again, you are forever in our hearts.

A special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, care aides and staff at Christenson Village for the amazing care you gave Gloria over the past six and a half years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

