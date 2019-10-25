Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Died peacefully at Sechelt Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1932. He grew up loving hockey and curling. When he met Betty Vibert he also met her six brothers and then had a whole hockey team to practice with. After studying at Lakehead Technical Institute he married Betty in 1954. He took a train to B.C. to work for Emil Anderson Construction building roads. Betty joined him and they started a family. Leslie was born in Squamish, Sue in Prince George, and Bob in Hope. Gordon worked for the town of Hope for several years where he made many lifelong friends. In 1969 he relocated to the Sunshine Coast. He worked for the Regional District until he retired. He enjoyed living by the shore in Davis Bay, golfing, curling, and fishing.

He loved his family and leaves his wife Betty, three children and their spouses six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He taught us to work hard and respect our elders. Dad lived a long and full life, we will remember him fondly.

