Graham passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in his 94th year, at Sechelt Hospital after a long, contented life. Graham is survived by his children, Jane Cruz (Jai), Sheila, and Alex (Wendy); grandchildren Mana Emily Orcutt (Cory), Iishan Cruz, Maya Cruz (Stefan), Adam, Danielle, Samuel; greatchildren, Meliha, Hailey and Brody Orcutt; and brother, Ian (Nancy) who resides in Fairlie, North Ayrshire, Scotland. He is predeceased by his wife, Irene; brother, Arthur; and parents, Alexander and Deborah.



Born December 19, 1926; childhood around Argyll, Scotland. Started work in Clyde shipyard in 1943, age 16, building and sea trials of submarines and destroyers. From 1941-1948, age 14 to 21, in WWII and Malayan War; Home Guard infantryman and anti-aircraft gunner, regular forces Seaforth Highlanders and engineer officer in India and Malayan war. Sailed as engineer officer in Royal Mail Lines.



Married long-time sweetheart, Irene Balmer, in 1951. Emigrated to Canada together in 1955, living in Montreal, Cornwall, and New Westminster before settling in Powell River in 1959. Managed power station construction, then as engineer and research in pulp and paper mill, project manager for pulp mill expansions with family based in West Vancouver.



In 1968, began own forest industry consulting business in sawmill productivity improvement in British Columbia, Iran, Malaysia, China, Bangladesh and South Sea Islands. Pioneered computer-based management systems for maintenance management, quality control and profitability improvement.



Moved to Gibsons in 1990: active as Christian in politics and social affairs. Organizer for both federal and provincial Reform parties. Active worker in Royal Canadian Legion, president of Gibsons Seniors and Harmony Hall, chairman of Sunshine Coast Seniors Network.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Gibsons Wildlife Rehab Centre or Happy Cat Haven would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store