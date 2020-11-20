It is with great sadness that the family of Granville Pickford Williams announce his peaceful passing at the age of eighty on October 24, 2020.

Granville is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anne. He is also survived by his children Karen, Lynne and Helen and their partners, his grandchildren Cassey, Catherine, Cadan, Kelsey and Ryan, his great-grandchildren Avery, Gracey and Ava; his honorary daughter, Miri, her partner and her children; and by his brothers David, Colin, Steven; and a large extended family.

Granville came from a large Welsh family. He was predeceased by his father George, his mother Frances and his sisters Vilma, Mair, Betty and Janice.

Granville brought his family to Canada in the 1970's in search of a better life. Over the years they lived in Kamloops, Vancouver and in Gibsons, British Columbia where he spent most of his life with Anne.

He loved living beside the ocean, amongst the lush green forests of the Sunshine Coast. Though he will be greatly missed, we imagine he lives on doing the things he loved, fishing, gardening and pottering away in his workshop. Rest easy Granville.

