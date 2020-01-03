Gwendolyn was predeased by her husband Laurie and son Gerald. Loving mother of Diana, Faith (Mike), Will (Barb), grandchildren Tony, Michael, Kelly, Michelle, and great-grandchildren Jonathan, Corrina, Michael, and Gwendolyne. Gwen married Laurie in London, England where he was stationed with the Canadian Signal Corp during WWII. After the war the family moved to Quebec and later to the West Coast. Gwen had a great sense of humour and our English rose will be sorely missed. Many thanks to the staff of Shorncliffe. Too-da-loo, Mum.