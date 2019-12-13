H. EARL TUCKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. EARL TUCKER.
Obituary

August 9, 1929 - November 30, 2019
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Earl.
He is survived by Glenna, his loving spouse of 31 years. He will also be sadly missed by his children, David, Diane (Greg), Sharyn (Jim), Michael, Trent (Debbie) and Glenna's children, Vicki (Mark), Irene (Carl), Martin (Joan), Sarah (Craig), his 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In memory of Earl, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.