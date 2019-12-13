August 9, 1929 - November 30, 2019
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Earl.
He is survived by Glenna, his loving spouse of 31 years. He will also be sadly missed by his children, David, Diane (Greg), Sharyn (Jim), Michael, Trent (Debbie) and Glenna's children, Vicki (Mark), Irene (Carl), Martin (Joan), Sarah (Craig), his 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In memory of Earl, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019