Hannele Himmel
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Hannele (Ann) Himmel. Our dear sweet Mom passed away in Peace Arch Hospital on August 19, 2020. Hannele was born in Helsinki, Finland in 1930. She met and married Hans Himmel in 1949. They emigrated to Canada in the early 50's and became residents of the Sunshine Coast in 1968. Hannele was predeceased by Hans in 2010.

Hannele and Hans had a long and happy life together. They enjoyed travelling the world, boating, fishing, concerts and spending time at their summer cabin at Babine Lake. Hannele enjoyed gardening and reading, loved to sew and knit as well as cook and bake.

Hannele is survived by her children Margrit (Ben), Ursula (Floyd), Theresa (Brian), and John (Heather). Hannele is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There is a time to be born and a time to die. Rest in peace Mom. You will always be in our hearts.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
