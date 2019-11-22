Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey F. KIDD. View Sign Obituary

Following a brave and short battle with cancer, Harvey passed peacefully with his family by his side.



After an awarded career as a professional driver, in retirement he continued his passion by traveling in his motorhome and driving his classic cars.



His sense of humor and kind spirit will live on through his loving family, his wife Jeanne of 62 years, son Michael (Jacinta), daughter Lori (Michael), and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Harvey's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Sechelt Hospital as well as the palliative care team for their overwhelming compassion and care.

