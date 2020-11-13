It is with great sadness and much love that we mourn the peaceful passing of Hazel (Nana) Seeton of Sechelt, B.C., on November 4, 2020 at the age of 101 years.
She is survived by her loving children: Leigh (Joan), Keath (Pam), Lyle (Merilynn) and Glen (Jeanette); grandchildren: Emily (Mark), Meghan (James), Cara, Kaylie (Craig), Andrew (Jenn), Rosalyn (Laurence), Meredith (Jacopo) and Danny; great-grandchildren; Nate, Alex, Liam, Cordelia, Felicity, Ruben and Fiona; as well as many other extended family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Curtis, parents: Harold and Anselena Geary and siblings: Lorne, Ruby and Glen.
Nana was born in Alliance, AB, in 1919. The family moved to Vancouver in 1927. She graduated from Kitsilano High School and following schooling worked as a seamstress for Spencer's. She married Curtis in 1942 and after moving to Agassiz and Mission, and the birth of four sons, settled in Chilliwack in 1956. She was a devoted wife and mother. She moved to Sechelt, a couple of years after Curtis passed away in 1971.
In Sechelt she was an active member of St. John's United Church, she played bridge, swam in the ocean on a regular basis and happily spent time caring for elderly friends.
She was a talented seamstress, knitter and an amazing cook and baker, which her friends and family so enjoyed!
The most important thing to Nana was her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a way of making them all feel that they were special. She was so proud of all their accomplishments and let them all know how 'clever' she felt they were.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's at a future date.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Simon Reznick and the staff at Christenson Village for their loving care of Hazel (Nana).
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at St. John's United Church, Sechelt, BC (website: stjohns-united.org
) or The Good Samaritan Society at Christenson Village, Gibsons, BC (website: gss.org/donate/
).
Nana you will be greatly missed!
"Our lives are filled with simple joys and blessings without end,
and one of the greatest joys of all is to have or to be a friend."