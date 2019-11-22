Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN PALMER. View Sign Obituary

January 16, 1931 - October 27, 2019

Helen Palmer died peacefully at home in Madeira Park on October 27. She was born at home in Vancouver and was able to fulfill her lifelong wish to stay home until the end. At 88, she was well ready to join her beloved Ross and all the dogs she loved and lost over the years.

Helen was a "party animal" to the end, and would break into her favourite song "Wasn't that a Party" by the Irish Rovers at every chance.

She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Art and Thel of Hopkins Landing, son Bill and daughter-in-law Karen, three granddaughters and their mates, Kristy and Clint, Megan and Justin and Kate and Marcus, and her six great-grandchildren Emma, Jake, Ryley, Kailey, Sarah and Kaya, all living in Madeira thanks to Nana and this great community!

Huge thanks to Meals on Wheels and her home care providers - without your help, Helen could not have stayed home until the end.

We will be having a small gathering at her house on Monday, December 2 from 1pm-4pm. Anyone wanting to dance on the tables in honour? She would love that! January 16, 1931 - October 27, 2019Helen Palmer died peacefully at home in Madeira Park on October 27. She was born at home in Vancouver and was able to fulfill her lifelong wish to stay home until the end. At 88, she was well ready to join her beloved Ross and all the dogs she loved and lost over the years.Helen was a "party animal" to the end, and would break into her favourite song "Wasn't that a Party" by the Irish Rovers at every chance.She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Art and Thel of Hopkins Landing, son Bill and daughter-in-law Karen, three granddaughters and their mates, Kristy and Clint, Megan and Justin and Kate and Marcus, and her six great-grandchildren Emma, Jake, Ryley, Kailey, Sarah and Kaya, all living in Madeira thanks to Nana and this great community!Huge thanks to Meals on Wheels and her home care providers - without your help, Helen could not have stayed home until the end.We will be having a small gathering at her house on Monday, December 2 from 1pm-4pm. Anyone wanting to dance on the tables in honour? She would love that! Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close