January 16, 1931 - October 27, 2019
Helen Palmer died peacefully at home in Madeira Park on October 27. She was born at home in Vancouver and was able to fulfill her lifelong wish to stay home until the end. At 88, she was well ready to join her beloved Ross and all the dogs she loved and lost over the years.
Helen was a "party animal" to the end, and would break into her favourite song "Wasn't that a Party" by the Irish Rovers at every chance.
She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Art and Thel of Hopkins Landing, son Bill and daughter-in-law Karen, three granddaughters and their mates, Kristy and Clint, Megan and Justin and Kate and Marcus, and her six great-grandchildren Emma, Jake, Ryley, Kailey, Sarah and Kaya, all living in Madeira thanks to Nana and this great community!
Huge thanks to Meals on Wheels and her home care providers - without your help, Helen could not have stayed home until the end.
We will be having a small gathering at her house on Monday, December 2 from 1pm-4pm. Anyone wanting to dance on the tables in honour? She would love that!
Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019