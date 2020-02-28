Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hripsy Lilian Peters. View Sign Obituary

Lilian passed away on the sunny afternoon of February 8th, 2020. She had been battling cancer for a short time and had been residing recently in Shorncliffe. She was 85 years old.



Lilian was born in 1934 in Java, Indonesia to Else and Nerses Peters. Andre was her older brother. World War II upturned her early childhood years dramatically: the Japanese invasion of Indonesia, life in a local concentration camp, and eventual evacuation at the war's end to New Zealand. While residing in Christchurch, NZ, Lilian learned to speak English, and attended both elementary and high school. As a young adult, Lilian studied at BYU in Utah, U.S.A. where she earned a Masters Degree in Fine Arts. Lilian immigrated to Canada where she lived in Sechelt for the past 50 plus years. She was employed by St. Mary's Hospital as an Activity Aid and Laundry Porter. Her personal life activities included a passion for her heritage home, antiques, collectibles, creative painting, flower gardening, and pets!



Lilian was predeceased by her parents and brother. Her nieces, nephews, and other relatives in New Zealand, and her many friends locally will be deeply saddened by her passing. Lilian will truly be missed! At Lilian's request, there will not be a memorial service for her. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honour to the charity of your choice.

