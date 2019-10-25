Our Dad, Ian McCartney, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at 86 years young. He was extremely healthy and independent right to the end. Dad and Mom lived in Gibsons for the last 27 years after living in Squamish for 25 years and prior to that Seattle. He did not need any care at all and was in the hospital for only three weeks. He enjoyed an active lifestyle and had a lot of good friends. I got to meet some of them while I was taking care of things in Gibsons. Our Mom, Denise, passed away five years ago on Thanksgiving Day. Memorial date to be announced. Pat and Brian McCartney.