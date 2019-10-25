Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian J. McCartney. View Sign Obituary

Our Dad, Ian McCartney, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at 86 years young. He was extremely healthy and independent right to the end. Dad and Mom lived in Gibsons for the last 27 years after living in Squamish for 25 years and prior to that Seattle. He did not need any care at all and was in the hospital for only three weeks. He enjoyed an active lifestyle and had a lot of good friends. I got to meet some of them while I was taking care of things in Gibsons. Our Mom, Denise, passed away five years ago on Thanksgiving Day. Memorial date to be announced. Pat and Brian McCartney.

Our Dad, Ian McCartney, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at 86 years young. He was extremely healthy and independent right to the end. Dad and Mom lived in Gibsons for the last 27 years after living in Squamish for 25 years and prior to that Seattle. He did not need any care at all and was in the hospital for only three weeks. He enjoyed an active lifestyle and had a lot of good friends. I got to meet some of them while I was taking care of things in Gibsons. Our Mom, Denise, passed away five years ago on Thanksgiving Day. Memorial date to be announced. Pat and Brian McCartney. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close