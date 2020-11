Or Copy this URL to Share

Share IN MEMORY's life story with friends and family

Share IN MEMORY's life story with friends and family

December 5, 1939 - August 21, 2020.

Bob Lambert is survived by his wife, Heidi; children, Anissa and Matthew (Heather); and grandchildren, Braeden, Greggory, Paige, and Ashleigh.

Bob operated Lambert Electric in Gibsons for many years. A respected Electrician, he was hardworking and a mentor to many.

He will be remembered as a man who was always smiling, cheerful, and quick to lend a hand.

Bob is loved and missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store