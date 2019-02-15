Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel G. Hofmann. View Sign

Isabel Grace Hofmann (nee Kohlen) peacefully left us on February 3rd, 2019 at the age of 96 in Sechelt, British Columbia. She is remembered with love by her five children - Sharon Hofmann, Barclay (Bart) Hofmann, Tim Hofmann (Lori), Don Hofmann (Elfie) and Mary Campbell (Scott) and her three grandchildren - Monique Lynnes, Joseph Campbell and Ben Campbell. Her many friends, her Godchild (Rodney Kohlen) and numerous other nieces and nephews will greatly miss her presence in their lives. Isabel was born on a farm in Saskatchewan (17 miles north of Humboldt) on June 19th, 1922. She trained and worked for many years as a hospital Lab Assistant retiring to White Rock and eventually settled on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Gibsons, B.C. Isabel is survived by her brother Norbert Kohlen (Rita) and sisters-in-law Helene Kohlen and Mary Kohlen. She is predeceased by Melvin Hofmann (children's father), sister Irene Schmidt and brothers John Kohlen, James Kohlen, and Kevin Kohlen. Isabel was dedicated to her family and relished those occasions when everyone came together. She loved square dancing, gardening, playing cards and was a member and two term President of St. Vincent de Paul in Abbotsford and a cooperator in Opus Dei. She also loved the ocean and could sit for hours watching and listening. Isabel was welcoming, warm and generous and loved entertaining family and friends. She was an avid reader and maintained an interest in current affairs, both local and international well into her 90's. Her Catholic faith was of primary importance in her life. Her family greatly appreciates the kind and attentive care of all the staff at Totem Lodge in Sechelt.



There was a Catholic Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gibsons, B.C.

Isabel Grace Hofmann (nee Kohlen) peacefully left us on February 3rd, 2019 at the age of 96 in Sechelt, British Columbia. She is remembered with love by her five children - Sharon Hofmann, Barclay (Bart) Hofmann, Tim Hofmann (Lori), Don Hofmann (Elfie) and Mary Campbell (Scott) and her three grandchildren - Monique Lynnes, Joseph Campbell and Ben Campbell. Her many friends, her Godchild (Rodney Kohlen) and numerous other nieces and nephews will greatly miss her presence in their lives. Isabel was born on a farm in Saskatchewan (17 miles north of Humboldt) on June 19th, 1922. She trained and worked for many years as a hospital Lab Assistant retiring to White Rock and eventually settled on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Gibsons, B.C. Isabel is survived by her brother Norbert Kohlen (Rita) and sisters-in-law Helene Kohlen and Mary Kohlen. She is predeceased by Melvin Hofmann (children's father), sister Irene Schmidt and brothers John Kohlen, James Kohlen, and Kevin Kohlen. Isabel was dedicated to her family and relished those occasions when everyone came together. She loved square dancing, gardening, playing cards and was a member and two term President of St. Vincent de Paul in Abbotsford and a cooperator in Opus Dei. She also loved the ocean and could sit for hours watching and listening. Isabel was welcoming, warm and generous and loved entertaining family and friends. She was an avid reader and maintained an interest in current affairs, both local and international well into her 90's. Her Catholic faith was of primary importance in her life. Her family greatly appreciates the kind and attentive care of all the staff at Totem Lodge in Sechelt.There was a Catholic Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gibsons, B.C. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close