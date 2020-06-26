June 6, 1924 – June 16, 2020

Isabel Gooldrup, aged 96, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, surrounded with love by her family and caregivers at Christianson Village in Gibsons, BC. Born in Powell River on June 6, 1924, Isabel is predeceased by her loving husband Gilbert, and is survived by her adoring children and their families; Elaine Sanders, Richard Gooldrup (Margaret), and Shirley Cawley (Gordon). As well as her 7 grandchildren (Brad, Nicole, Kirsten, Christy, Gerry, Laurel, Andrea), she is survived by her 16 great grandchildren.

One of her great joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren and she left them with a very positive influence on their lives. Married to Gilbert for 58 years, he lovingly nicknamed her 'Sparkplug' after which his first boat was named. Isabel remained the 'Sparkplug' of her family until her passing. A true matriarch, Isabel, a mother to all, (Ted, Jan, and Linda), provided countless meals, hospitality and love to her family, relatives, neighbours and friends around her kitchen table overlooking the waterfront of her Pender Harbour home. There she resided for her entire life, representing that beacon of comfort and warmth for all. She loved being active in her community of Pender Harbour and the Sunshine Coast and was, in her time, involved in the local PTA, Ladies Hospital Auxiliary, and became Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Mary's Hospital in Sechelt.

Her love of children extended to her achieving her kindergarten teaching certificate from UBC upon which she applied to work at Madeira Park Elementary School. She will be greatly missed by her family, relatives, friends, and community.

The family would like to that Dr. Brian Myhill-Jones for his many years of care of Isabel and Dr. Julie Baxter and staff at Christianson Village for their compassionate end of life care. Isabel requested no formal service. A family gathering will be held to celebrate Isabel's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store