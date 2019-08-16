Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVA M. KIMBERLEY. View Sign Service Information Oberhammer Funeral Chapels Ltd. 4922 50 Ave Rimbey , AB T0C 2J0 (403)-843-4445 Obituary

Of Rimbey, Alberta, formerly of Sechelt, B.C., passed away peacefully at the Rimbey Hospital and Care Centre on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 80 years.

Iva will be remembered by her two sons, Kent (Christina) Indseth of Nanaimo, B.C.; and Kerry (Teresa) Indseth of Vancouver, B.C.; and her daughter, Tracy Richards of Kelowna, B.C.; as well as five grandchildren, and one great grandson. She will also be remembered by three sisters: Doris Porter of Ontario; Sybil Blair also of Ontario; and Billie McNutt of Rocky Mountain House; her sister-in-law, Millie Ouderkirk of Cloverdale, B.C.; in addition to many nieces and nephews, other family members, and cherished friends. Because Iva made friends so easily, she had many far and wide! She was quick-witted, and possessed a great sense of humor.

Iva was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Clara Ouderkirk; two brothers, Keith and Dale; and two sisters, Ruth Cramb and Lorna Reightley.

With respect for Iva's wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Condolence messages may be forwarded to the family by visiting: www.ofc-ltd.ca

Cremation arrangements for the late Iva M. Kimberley entrusted to the care of

Published in The Coast Reporter on Aug. 16, 2019

