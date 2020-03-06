Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK LAWRENCE "STOOCH" STOOCHNOFF. View Sign Service Information Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium 1130 Carmi Avenue Penticton , BC BC V2A 3H2 (250)-493-4112 Obituary

Passed away at the age of 71 years, on Friday, February 21, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Beverley, daughters Christine "Christy" Lamarche (Chad), and Lesley Ramos, grandchildren Sylvia, Gabby, Marco and Kenzi, three nieces and a nephew. Lawrence was predeceased by his parents John and Ethel Stoochnoff and sister Ilene.

He had a rewarding career as a teacher and administrator for many years in Gibsons, Sechelt, and Princeton. He was especially proud of establishing a daycare at Elphinstone Secondary School in Gibsons to enable young mothers to continue their education. Lawrence enjoyed his activities as a Rotarian in Princeton and Penticton, and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship for community service. He loved travelling and the outdoors. He led an active life of hiking, hunting, fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and camping, spending many happy days in retirement RV'ing in Arizona, California and Mexico. He adored his family, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always willing to help his daughters with gardening or household repairs at the drop of a hat.

Lawrence had survived a double lung transplant in 2016, which gave him more quality time with his family. A drop in, open house, Celebration of Life will be held at the Brentview Estates Clubhouse, 170 Stocks Crescent, Penticton on Saturday, April 18 from 1pm-4 pm.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Moog & Friends Hospice for their attentive care of Lawrence. A most heartfelt thanks is extended to Dr. Tatham and Dr. Walker for going above and beyond numerous times over the last three years. We are eternally grateful to you!

In memoriam donations may be made to the Penticton Hospital Foundation or Moog & Friends Hospice.

