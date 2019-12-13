Of Sechelt BC passed away on December 6, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Ann Dickie. Survived by his loving children Doug, Mike, Kim, Mel, and Laura, grandchildren Nicole and Amanda, and great-grandchild Lucas. Jim was an avid classic car enthusiast and longtime member of the Coasters Car Club, driving his baby blue Ford Thunderbird. Jim spent many hours in his younger years trying to beat the system in Reno to no avail but enjoyed the few dimes he won in weekly poker games at the Sechelt Seniors Centre. He had a quick mind and enjoyed playing strategy games with his family and crossword puzzles at the local coffee shop. At Jim's request there will be no service.