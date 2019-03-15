Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. PAWLEY. View Sign

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden loss of James Pawley. Jim was born in Gerrard's Cross, England in 1944. He immigrated to Canada with his parents in 1946, first to Cloverdale, BC, where they joined his aunt Winifred and cousin Brenda on their chicken farm, and then to Vancouver. He spent summers on Gambier Is. with the Warn family. In the late 1950's, the family moved to California. Jim studied electrical engineering in Pittsburgh, and got a Ph.D. in biophysics at Berkeley in 1972. On a fellowship in London he met his wife, Christine, in 1974. In 1978 he took a faculty position at the University of Wisconsin to run the million-volt electron microscope at a national facility. For 16 years he also directed the internationally-known 3D Microscopy of Living Cells Course on UBC's campus, providing the foundation for his best-known work, the Handbook of Biological Confocal Microscopy, still an essential resource.



Galvanized by the threat of climate change, Jim spent recent years raising the alarm. He organized a teach-in at UW, and taught classes on climate change there and at the Elder College. He helped organize a march in Vancouver, marched in Washington DC, and gave many lectures. He was especially active in the Clean Air Society and the Sunshine Coast Community Solar Association; his letters often appeared in local papers.



Jim loved photography and music (especially Scarlatti); he loved to fix houses, furniture, and boats. In the late 1970s with friends, Jim built a cabin across the water from Egmont. The family spent almost every summer there, trekking 4000 miles by car. He was a founder of the Doriston Music Festival, which in its first year was his kids on violins and keyboard and Don and George Gilmore, on mandolin and guitar. When Christine retired in 2012 the couple moved to the house they built in Sechelt. Jim loved the coast, and was so happy to be back in Canada, after 56 years away. Every day he looked out the window and said how lucky he felt to be here.



Jim loved his family very much. He is survived by Christine, his wife of 43 years, his three children, Alice (Stephen Hoffmann), Emily (Roger Turner), and John, and his four grandchildren, Sam, Simon, Jane, and Laura. All will be welcome to share stories about Jim at the celebration of his life on July 31st at the Sechelt Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunshine Coast Community Solar Association.

