Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Larry) BOYD. View Sign Obituary

We are saddened to announce that Larry Boyd passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. Larry was born in Hanna, Alberta on June 27, 1925 to Jim and Alberta Boyd. He moved to Trail in 1942 and got a job at the Consolidated Mining & Smelting Company. He survived a horrific accident at the hydrogen plant where he fell head first into a vat of molten paraffin wax. He had 2nd degree burns on 75% of his body and spent the next five months in the Trail Tadanac Hospital. After his miraculous recovery, he returned to Alberta and enlisted in the Air Force and later transferred to the Army. After the war, he returned to Trail where he met his wife to be, Yvonne, and they were married in 1958. They moved first to Vancouver and then to Gibsons in 1959 where he worked for Ken McHeffey until he bought Kenmac Parts from him in 1967. Larry was very involved in the Gibsons Legion Branch 109 and held various executive positions over the years, including President and Zone Commander. He was also President of the Gibsons Winter Club, the Gibsons Lions Club and was a member of Toastmasters.



Larry was predeceased by his sister, Alberta, in 1962. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Yvonne, children Lorna (Jay) and Shawn (Stephine), grandchildren Bradley (Ashley), Jordan (Britany), Ashlee, Devon (Colby), Morgan (Paul) and Teegan, and great-grandchildren Lenore and Helena Boyd and Baylee and Grayson Fisher.



Special thanks to Dr. Lehman, all of the home care workers and nurses, and the palliative care team who helped keep Larry comfortable and at home where he wanted to be.



The memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 12th at 1:00 pm at the Gibsons Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gibsons Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated.

We are saddened to announce that Larry Boyd passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. Larry was born in Hanna, Alberta on June 27, 1925 to Jim and Alberta Boyd. He moved to Trail in 1942 and got a job at the Consolidated Mining & Smelting Company. He survived a horrific accident at the hydrogen plant where he fell head first into a vat of molten paraffin wax. He had 2nd degree burns on 75% of his body and spent the next five months in the Trail Tadanac Hospital. After his miraculous recovery, he returned to Alberta and enlisted in the Air Force and later transferred to the Army. After the war, he returned to Trail where he met his wife to be, Yvonne, and they were married in 1958. They moved first to Vancouver and then to Gibsons in 1959 where he worked for Ken McHeffey until he bought Kenmac Parts from him in 1967. Larry was very involved in the Gibsons Legion Branch 109 and held various executive positions over the years, including President and Zone Commander. He was also President of the Gibsons Winter Club, the Gibsons Lions Club and was a member of Toastmasters.Larry was predeceased by his sister, Alberta, in 1962. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Yvonne, children Lorna (Jay) and Shawn (Stephine), grandchildren Bradley (Ashley), Jordan (Britany), Ashlee, Devon (Colby), Morgan (Paul) and Teegan, and great-grandchildren Lenore and Helena Boyd and Baylee and Grayson Fisher.Special thanks to Dr. Lehman, all of the home care workers and nurses, and the palliative care team who helped keep Larry comfortable and at home where he wanted to be.The memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 12th at 1:00 pm at the Gibsons Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gibsons Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close