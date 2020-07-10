After a brief illness Dr. James Peters Johnson passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 81.



Jim was born on May 26, 1939 in Hamilton, Ontario. In 1964, he graduated with his O.D. degree from the College of Optometry of Ontario (in Toronto) and has been an active practitioner for 56 years in Hamilton Ontario, Sechelt British Columbia and in the Vancouver area. In 1978, he was inducted as a fellow in the American Academy of Optometry, and from 1976 to 1979 he taught at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Waterloo.



Jim was an enthusiastic organist, an exceptional hobbyist and member of the Canadian Toy Train Association, and a worthy mentor to all young relatives. Extended members of the Johnson, Peters, and Bays families will not soon forget him. Cousin Number Two was a founding member of The 77 Club.



Jim is survived by three brothers: Gilbert (Denise) of Cobourg, Dennis of Guelph, and Stephen (Wendy Warnken) of Toronto. Uncle Jim is fondly remembered by Piers (Brie Gillespie), Maximilian (Elizabeth Whelan Marcolini), Elliott and Emma, as well as great-nieces Beatrice and Peregrine. He is especially missed by two godsons - Donald (Cindy) Johnson of Vegreville Alberta and Elliott Johnson.

Jim is sadly missed by good friend and former wife Pamela Earle. He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Arthur A. Johnson and Pearl (Peters) Johnson U.E. His family is thankful for the care and dedication of the staff at Ridge Meadows Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia during his final days.



In his senior years, Jim made an annual trip to Cambodia and his friends there send this message: "We have lost a kind man who has helped many people brighten up their eyesight and many children with school materials. He will Rest in Peace and his acts of kindness will be remembered by many people here in Cambodia. He will always be missed." The ashes of James Peters Johnson will rest in a Buddhist Temple in Cambodia.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Dr. James Johnson. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Messages can be left for the family at an on-line Guest Book at www.mapleridgefuneral.ca





