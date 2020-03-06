Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET A. HAYES. View Sign Obituary

January 3, 1922 - February 26, 2020

Our amazing and beautiful Scottish lass passed away with grace, as she lived her life.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Robert and her son Brian. Survived by daughter Lenore (Chris), Lynn, granddaughters Heather, Teresa (Ken) and Shannon (Stefan), grandsons Jason (Dana) and David (Stacey), 10 great-grandchildren and 3 1/2 great-great-grandchildren as well as many friends whose lives she touched. She will be sorely missed by us all and we are truly blessed to have had her in our lives.

Janet was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. She excelled at all sports as a young woman and achieved her grade 10 level of the Royal Conservatory of Music playing the piano. She immigrated to Canada as a war bride in 1945 and settled in Abbotsford, BC. As a military wife, Janet lived in almost every province of Canada and enjoyed four years in Baden Baden, Germany. While stationed in Germany, she and her two children spent six weeks every summer in Edinburgh with her family.

Later, living in Kelowna in civilian life, Janet enjoyed learning and exploring as an employee of the Okanagan Library system. She took up golf, at which she excelled, even accomplishing the sought after hole-in-one, twice. Janet came to the Sunshine Coast to be closer to family and continued to be active, playing golf well into her 80's.

Her last four and a half years were spent in assisted living at Christenson Village where she was treated with love and respect by their caring staff.

The family would very much like to say a special thank you to those involved in her care at Christenson Village and the doctors, nurses and care aides at Sechelt Hospital who made her last few days comfortable.

